Kenrich Williams Hits Free Agency After Thunder Decline Option
Kenrich Williams will become an unrestricted free agent after the team declined his $7.2 million option, according to Chris Haynes. Williams averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.6 steals in 15.3 minutes across 56 games, shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three. He was more of a trusted glue piece than a fantasy factor in Oklahoma City's deep rotation. A cheaper Thunder reunion is possible, but his fantasy value would need a clearer path to minutes elsewhere.
Source: Chris Haynes
Source: Chris Haynes