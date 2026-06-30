Is DK Metcalf a Fade in 2026 Drafts?
DK Metcalf has seen his yards per reception and total receiving yards drop in each of the past two seasons. His 850 yards in 2025 marked a career low, while his 59 catches were the fewest since his 2019 rookie season. Once one of the most feared vertical threats in the game, Metcalf's strengths did not look necessarily aligned with those of a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers in their first season together, and changes coming to Pittsburgh's offense could further amplify that disconnect. Rodgers finished 33rd of 33 qualifying quarterbacks in intended air yards per attempt in 2025, and ahead of his second season with the Steelers, the team traded for Michael Pittman Jr. and spent a second-round pick on Germie Bernard, two receivers that will allow him to continue working in the short to intermediate areas of the field. Metcalf led the team with 99 targets in 2025, but the rest of the receiver room was made up of Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scott Wilson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Ben Skowronek, and Adam Thielen, six players who combined for only 127 targets. For context, Pittman has averaged 126 targets of his own over the past five seasons. At RotoBaller's WR38, Metcalf will not destroy teams in 2026 if he's unable to live up to ADP, but as he approaches 29 years old, he finds himself in an offense ill-equipped to take advantage of his unique skill set with a new surrounding cast that will reduce the need to do so.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller