Quinshon Judkins Not Practicing Wednesday
Quinshon Judkins (undisclosed) was not practicing Wednesday, according to ProFootballTalk. The absence comes one day after a physical Tuesday session in which defensive tackle Adin Huntington knocked Judkins to the ground during team work, drawing the ire of head coach Todd Monken. Jared Verse also got into Judkins on a later rep before Monken ended practice early. Cleveland has not tied Wednesday's absence to anything that happened Tuesday, so that connection shouldn't be assumed. Judkins led the Browns with 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries as a rookie before a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula ended his season in Week 16. He was back to full work during the offseason program and has been active throughout camp this summer. Cleveland entered camp with Judkins and Dylan Sampson leading the backfield, so any extended absence would matter. For now, though, Wednesday is simply a missed practice.
Source: ProFootballTalk
Source: ProFootballTalk