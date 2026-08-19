Carnell Tate Held Out on Wednesday With "Stiffness"
Carnell Tate (undisclosed) was held out of Wednesday's training camp practice with "stiffness" that is unrelated to the big hit he took on Monday, according to Terry McCormick. The fourth overall pick out of Ohio State is a little sore this week, but it should not impact his availability for the start of his first year in the NFL at all. The 21-year-old did not catch any of his three targets in the Titans' preseason opener last Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers, and it is unclear if he will suit up for the second preseason tilt this Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Tate has the skills to be a difference-maker immediately in Tennessee's offense alongside free-agent addition Wan'Dale Robinson and veteran Calvin Ridley, among others. He will be a starter from Day 1 after catching 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games in his final collegiate season with the Buckeyes in 2025. Tate is not extremely physical at 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, but he wins his routes with quickness and intelligence, and he should have a high fantasy floor as a rookie. RotoBaller has Tate ranked as the WR30 in 2026.
Source: TitanInsider.com - Terry McCormick
Source: TitanInsider.com - Terry McCormick