Jaylen Waddle Continues to Build Chemistry in Broncos Offense
Jaylen Waddle continues to make plays with his new quarterback, catching a 60-yard touchdown from Bo Nix during Wednesday's practice, according to Zac Stevens. Waddle beat Pat Surtain II on the play, another impressive rep against a corner he's battled throughout camp. The connection with Nix has been showing up more often lately. Nix hit Waddle in stride for a gain of at least 20 yards Tuesday, and offensive coordinator Davis Webb recently pointed to the work the two put in together over the summer when discussing their developing chemistry. Waddle has also jumped right back into the mix after missing more than a week with a leg strain. He caught 64 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns for Miami last season before Denver traded for him in March. The Broncos wanted another explosive element in the passing game, and Waddle's early work with Nix is starting to show exactly what that could look like.
Source: Zac Stevens
Source: Zac Stevens