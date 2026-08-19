Raiders Want Fernando Mendoza to Improve His Timing and Anticipation
Fernando Mendoza put up solid numbers in his preseason debut against the Cardinals, and on Tuesday he was given first-team reps against the Houston Texans defense during joint practice. Still, he acknowledges that he has plenty of room for growth. In a SportsCenter segment following practice, ESPN's Ryan McFadden points to Mendoza's timing and anticipation as areas that the coaching staff is looking for improvement, noting head coach Klint Kubiak's attention to detail on a play-to-play basis. The coaching staff has reportedly been impressed by the work ethic of the first overall pick, and there is confidence that Mendoza will make the necessary strides as he gets more time on task, with extended reps expected for him in Thursday night's preseason matchup with the Texans.
Source: Ryan McFadden
Source: Ryan McFadden