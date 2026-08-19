Tyquan Thornton Returns From Hamstring Injury
Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) is back out at training camp practice on Wednesday in pads after leaving Tuesday's practice early with a hamstring injury, according to Matt McMullen of the team's official website. Thornton was carted to the locker room with a left-hamstring injury, but it turned out to be nothing serious, and he could be available to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If fully healthy for the start of the 2026 regular season, the 26-year-old figures to be KC's WR3 behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, although rookie Cyrus Allen has been pushing for a bigger role with a strong training camp this summer. Even with both Rice and Worthy missing time last year, Thornton only caught 19 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games in his first year with the team. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Baylor can stretch the field and produce big plays, but he is too inconsistent and won't have enough weekly targets to be worth targeting in 12-team fantasy leagues.
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen