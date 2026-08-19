Tank Bigsby Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Tank Bigsby (toe) is practicing at training camp on Wednesday in some capacity. Bigsby missed some practice time recently with a minor toe injury, but he is back now and should not be in any danger of missing the start of the 2026 regular season. The 24-year-old former third-rounder by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 from Auburn played in just one game last year with Jacksonville before being acquired by the Eagles. He had 58 carries for 344 yards and two touchdowns as a rusher in Philly, adding only three catches for 32 yards in 16 regular-season games. Bigsby has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in his three NFL seasons and will be one of the best handcuff options in fantasy football going into his first full year with the Eagles behind starter Saquon Barkley. RotoBaller has Bigsby ranked as the No. 44 fantasy RB in 2026.
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Olivia Reiner
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Olivia Reiner