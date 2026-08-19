Jonathan Greenard Could Miss Week 1

Aug 19, 2026, 11:14 AM ET
The Philadelphia Eagles traded for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) during the 2026 NFL Draft, and they promptly extended him with a four-year, $100 million deal, but he began training camp on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a pectoral strain while lifting weights, and his Week 1 availability is now in doubt. When asked on Wednesday if there was any concern Greenard could miss the start of the season, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio kept his answer short, simply saying, "Yeah." A Pro Bowler in 2024, Greenard disappointed in his final season with the Vikings, totaling only three sacks while missing five games with a shoulder injury, but he was viewed as an important piece in replacing Jaelan Phillips, whom the team could not retain after trading for him in 2025. Should Greenard miss time to begin the year, Philadelphia will go into 2026 with a top pass-rushing tandem of Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.--Patrick McGrathSource: Andrew DiCecco