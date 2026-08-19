DeVonta Smith Listed as Limited on Wednesday
DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant at training camp on Wednesday, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. Rookie first-round receiver Makai Lemon (hamstring) was also limited as the two wideouts slowly work their way back from hamstring injuries. Smith was in full uniform on Monday to start the week and is making progress, although the Eagles could still decide to hold him out of their final two preseason games as a precaution. They will be even more cautious with Smith now that he is their unquestioned WR1 in 2026 with A.J. Brown now in New England. As things currently stand, fantasy managers should not be worried at all that Smith will not be ready for the start of the regular season in early September. With a bigger target share and higher potential fantasy ceiling than he has ever had before, the former first-rounder is now a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 target in upcoming drafts.
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Dave Zangaro
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Dave Zangaro