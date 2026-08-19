Tony Pollard Back at Practice on Wednesday
Tony Pollard (foot) is back at training camp practice on Wednesday, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Pollard missed the last two practices with what ended up being a minor foot injury. In the preseason opener last Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers, Pollard carried the ball four times for 22 yards and a touchdown. It remains to be seen if the Titans will have him out there for the second preseason game this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The 29-year-old former fourth-rounder by the Dallas Cowboys out of Memphis has been efficient in his career with 4.6 yards per carry and has quietly recorded four straight 1,000-yard seasons (two with Tennessee and two with Dallas). The Titans' offense could be much better this year than the last two years, but the problem is that backup Tyjae Spears could steal valuable pass-game targets in Brian Daboll's offense. For that reason, Pollard should be targeted as more of an RB3/flex than an RB2 in upcoming 2026 fantasy drafts.
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport