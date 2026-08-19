Aaron Rodgers Won't Play in Second Preseason Game
Aaron Rodgers and backup Mason Rudolph will not play in the team's preseason contest against the New York Jets on Friday, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. McCarthy added that Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar will play. "I saw what I need to see from Mason last week," McCarthy said. Rodgers also sat out the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers last week, with Rudolph getting some run before Howard and Allar entered the game. The 42-year-old Rodgers has had enough reps in his Hall of Fame career and will be ready to go for Week 1 of the regular season without any preseason action. In what is expected to be the 22nd and final year of his career, Rodgers will be a low-end QB2 with limited upside in fantasy in an offense that is expected to remain pretty run-heavy under McCarthy. In his first year in Pittsburgh in 2025, Rodgers led the team to the postseason but finished as the QB19, throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 16 regular-season starts.
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review - Chris Adamski
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review - Chris Adamski