Carnell Tate Not Practicing Wednesday After Hard Hit
Carnell Tate (undisclosed) did not practice Wednesday, two days after taking a hard hit late in Monday's session. Tate went up for a spinning catch from Cam Ward during a two-minute period and was popped in the air by safety Kevin Winston Jr. He was slow to get up before walking to the sideline. Head coach Robert Saleh said afterward that Tate got "a little bit dizzy" and that the Titans weren't concerned about a concussion. Wednesday's absence is the next piece of the story. The No. 4 overall pick is listed as a starter on Tennessee's current depth chart after catching 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns at Ohio State last season. Tate has been making plays throughout his first summer with the Titans, including Monday's catch before the collision. His status bears watching now with Tennessee's second preseason game coming Sunday against Seattle.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt