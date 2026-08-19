Rachaad White Misses Wednesday's Practice With Undisclosed Injury
Rachaad White did not practice Wednesday while dealing with an undisclosed injury, according to Nicki Jhabvala. White has been getting regular work throughout his first camp in Washington and is listed second behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt on the Commanders' current unofficial depth chart. He played all 17 games for Tampa Bay last season, starting eight, and finished with 572 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 132 carries while adding 40 catches for 218 yards. Washington has talked about using multiple backs, and White's receiving ability should keep him involved even if Croskey-Merritt opens the season atop the depth chart. Jeremy McNichols is already dealing with a quad injury, so the Commanders were down another veteran back Wednesday. White's absence is worth tracking now, especially with preseason reps starting to run out.
Source: Nicki Jhabvala
Source: Nicki Jhabvala