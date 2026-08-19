Mike Gesicki Hasn't Done Enough to Become a Redraft Sleeper
Mike Gesicki had a couple of good moments Tuesday, including a 17-yard catch from Joe Burrow and another third-down grab after Burrow broke the pocket. Nice day, but there still hasn't been much this summer to push Gesicki up redraft boards. He finished 2025 with 28 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games after a pectoral injury cost him four games. Burrow missing nine games didn't help either. The better reference point is 2024, when Gesicki caught 65 passes for 665 yards, but getting back to that volume is the hard part. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are going to eat first, Chase Brown will get his work, and Erick All Jr. is back in a deep tight end room. RotoBaller has Gesicki 218th overall in half-PPR. That's late enough to take a shot in deeper drafts, but one good camp practice doesn't suddenly make him a sleeper. He's still outside the group of tight ends fantasy managers should feel any need to chase.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller