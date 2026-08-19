Devin Neal, Kendre Miller Back at Practice
Devin Neal (hamstring) and Kendre Miller (back) both returned to training camp practice on Tuesday, per Todd Graffagnini of the team's official website. It is good news for a Saints backfield that is already very beat up, with Alvin Kamara (knee) and Audric Estime (ankle) also banged up right now. If Kamara is not ready for Week 1 of the regular season, which is a very real possibility, Neal and Miller could end up competing for the No. 2 job behind starter Travis Etienne Jr. in the rest of camp and the preseason. Miller, a former third-rounder in 2023 from TCU, has only appeared in 21 games in his first three NFL seasons, averaging 3.9 yards per carry with 497 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Neal, a sixth-rounder in 2025 from Kansas, carried the ball 57 times in his rookie campaign for 206 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games (three starts). If Kamara is out to begin the season, Etienne's workload will likely increase more than anything.
Source: NewOrleansSaints.com - Todd Graffagnini
Source: NewOrleansSaints.com - Todd Graffagnini