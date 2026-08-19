Jameson Williams Back in Uniform on Wednesday
Jameson Williams (shoulder) is back at training camp practice on Wednesday and is in uniform, according to Richard Silva of The Detroit News. Williams missed the last few practices in camp due to a minor shoulder injury, but he's back now and could be in line to suit up in Saturday's preseason contest against the Washington Commanders. The 25-year-old should have no issues being ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener as one of the key targets for quarterback Jared Goff in the Lions' passing game. The former 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons the last two years, ending in a career-high 1,117 yards with 65 receptions and seven touchdowns on 102 targets in 17 games in 2025. Williams has had exactly seven touchdown receptions in each of the last two years. The return of a healthy tight end Sam LaPorta and a bigger role for second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa could be roadblocks for Williams to get to a third straight 1,000-yard season. Fantasy managers should target him as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3/flex as a big-play receiver for the Lions.
Source: The Detroit News - Richard Silva
Source: The Detroit News - Richard Silva