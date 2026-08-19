Michael Pittman Jr. Dealing With Minor Hamstring Injury
Michael Pittman Jr. has been out for roughly a week and a half with a minor hamstring injury, according to Nick Farabaugh, who added that there is no concern about Pittman's Week 1 availability. Pittsburgh's absence reports had not previously identified the injury, and rookie Germie Bernard has picked up extra work while Pittman and DK Metcalf have been sidelined. Pittman came over from Indianapolis in a March trade and is listed as a starter on the Steelers' initial depth chart. He played all 17 games for the Colts last season, catching 80 passes for 784 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. A hamstring issue this close to the season is worth keeping an eye on, but Farabaugh's report is a good one for Pittman's outlook. For now, the Steelers appear to have time to let him get fully back up to speed before Week 1.
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Source: Nick Farabaugh