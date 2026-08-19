Trevon Diggs Signs With Seahawks

Aug 19, 2026, 2:14 PM ET
Former Dallas Cowboys two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs is signing an undisclosed one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. While waiting for former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold's situation to play out, the Seahawks will add Diggs, who played with the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in 2025, racking up 27 tackles (20 solo) in nine total games. The 27-year-old was originally a second-rounder by Dallas in the 2020 draft out of the University of Alabama. Diggs made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2021 and 2022, when he recorded a total of 14 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) in 33 games played in Dallas. He has struggled to stay healthy since he tore his ACL in September of 2023, and he had an additional surgery on his knee in December of 2024. Diggs will provide corner depth in Seattle, but he has played in only 22 games in the last three seasons.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN - Adam Schefter