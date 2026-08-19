DK Metcalf Says He'll Be Fine for Week 1
DK Metcalf says he's "fine" despite an undisclosed injury that has kept him out for roughly the past week and a half, according to Nick Farabaugh. There is also no long-term concern about his availability for Week 1. Metcalf has missed a decent stretch of August work and did not dress for Pittsburgh's preseason opener against Green Bay, with head coach Mike McCarthy saying over the weekend that he would be hard-pressed to practice this week. The Steelers haven't seemed interested in pushing him back onto the field. Metcalf played 15 games in his first season with Pittsburgh, catching 59 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns. The missed time isn't ideal with the regular season getting closer, but Wednesday's update takes some of the worry out of it. If Metcalf is indeed fine for Week 1, Pittsburgh can afford to be patient with him now.
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Source: Nick Farabaugh