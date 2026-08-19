Devaughn Vele's Sleeper Case Just Got Stronger
Devaughn Vele was already running with the top group before Jordyn Tyson's hamstring injury. Now the window is a lot wider. Tyson, the No. 8 pick in April, is expected to miss roughly two months and could open the season on short-term Injured Reserve. Vele at least has something on the résumé that says he can use the extra work. From Weeks 12 through 15 last year, he caught 19 of 26 targets for 239 yards and a touchdown before a shoulder injury ended his season. His full 2025 line was 25 catches for 293 yards and two scores in 13 games, so most of his production came late. Kellen Moore said this spring that Vele was healthy and had a "really defined role," and the Saints treated him as one of their top three receivers before the preseason opener. At an ADP of 277, there is barely a price attached. Tyson should eventually return, but Vele has a real early-season opening now. He's a much more interesting final-round swing than he was a week ago.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller