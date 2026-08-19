J.J. McCarthy Holds Vikings' No. 2 Quarterback Job for Now
J.J. McCarthy remains the team's No. 2 for now, according to Kevin Seifert. Head coach Kevin O'Connell made McCarthy's standing clear Wednesday, though he also said he wants the quarterback room to stay competitive and did not completely rule out revisiting things. McCarthy worked with the second-team offense in Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants, completing 4 of 7 passes for 34 yards. He started 10 games last season and finished with 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding four more scores on the ground. The Vikings still want competition behind their starter, but McCarthy is the one holding the backup job at the moment. That keeps him on the radar in dynasty and Superflex formats, though his immediate path to playing time remains limited.
Source: Kevin Seifert
Source: Kevin Seifert