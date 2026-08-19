Kyler Murray Building Chemistry With Vikings' Top Target
Kyler Murray kept looking for Justin Jefferson during Wednesday's joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Kevin Seifert. The pair connected a couple of times in 7-on-7 work, but the full-team periods were tougher with Marlon Humphrey tight in coverage. That was more of a difficult practice than a warning sign. Minnesota had already noted clear chemistry between Murray and Jefferson in consecutive practices last week, with the two connecting at multiple levels of the field. Murray was named the Vikings' starter Aug. 11, so these reps matter as he settles into Kevin O'Connell's offense. Jefferson is coming off an 84-catch, 1,048-yard season with only two touchdowns, his sixth straight year over 1,000 yards. A tougher day against Baltimore doesn't erase the work they've already put together. Murray continuing to look Jefferson's way is still the part fantasy managers should care about most.
Source: Kevin Seifert
Source: Kevin Seifert