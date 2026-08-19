Ray Davis Still Looks Like a Handcuff in Redraft Leagues
Ray Davis is easy to like in theory. The problem is James Cook III isn't going anywhere. Davis had only 58 carries last season, finishing with 275 rushing yards, while Cook ran for 1,621 yards on 309 carries and won the rushing title. That's a pretty wide gap. Davis did show what can happen when the door actually opens, though. In Week 18, with Buffalo easing off Cook, he ran 21 times for 151 yards and caught two passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. That was his only game all year with double-digit carries. Ty Johnson is still around to take passing-down work, so even the backup role isn't completely clean from a fantasy standpoint. RotoBaller has Davis 183rd overall in its Aug. 19 PPR rankings, which puts him in late-round territory. That's about right. Davis can handle a bigger workload if Buffalo ever needs him to, but until something happens to Cook, there probably isn't enough here for regular standalone value.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller