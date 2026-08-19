AJ Brown Dominates Eagles
A.J. Brown had his best practice of camp Wednesday, catching all seven of his targets against his former Philadelphia Eagles teammates, according to Mark Daniels. Brown got going early with a slant against Riq Woolen, then kept finding openings throughout the two-hour joint session. He also beat Quinyon Mitchell during 11-on-11 work and came down with a 30-yard grab over Woolen with Drake Maye under pressure. Seven looks, seven catches. That was his busiest day since arriving in New England. Brown said afterward that he is now 100% comfortable in the Patriots offense after putting himself at about 90% earlier in camp. He caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games for Philadelphia last season before New England traded for him in June. The Patriots brought Brown in to give Maye a proven top target. He looked every bit like one against his old team Wednesday.
Source: Mark Daniels
Source: Mark Daniels