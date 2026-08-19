Shedeur Sanders Not Feeling the Pressure in Browns' QB Battle
Shedeur Sanders said on Wednesday that he's not feeling pressure ahead of a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday and his start in the team's second preseason game at home on Saturday against the Bills, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Head coach Todd Monken has not revealed a timeline for naming a starter at the QB position between Sanders and Deshaun Watson, but he said he might use the preseason finale against the New England Patriots as a dress rehearsal. It leaves this week's practices and Saturday's game as the final chances for Sanders to leave an impression on the new head coach. "I don't really feel anxiety or any pressure going into things like that anymore, because that's how I approach everything. So, it's just another day of going to work. That's all it is for me," Sanders said. The son of former NFL star cornerback Deion Sanders, Shedeur threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in eight games (seven starts) as a rookie after falling all the way to the fifth round in last year's NFL draft. If the 24-year-old wins the job over Watson, he'll become a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers in superflex leagues with a short leash if he struggles.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi