Khalil Shakir Still Has Late-Round Sleeper Appeal
Khalil Shakir keeps hanging around the later rounds, and the case for taking him there is pretty straightforward. He led Buffalo with 72 catches and 719 receiving yards on 95 targets last season, scoring four times. Josh Allen's first pass of the preseason opener went right back to him for 21 yards. DJ Moore changes the target picture, sure, but Shakir wasn't living on deep shots in the first place. A lot of his damage comes underneath and after the catch. RotoBaller has Shakir 125th overall in its Aug. 19 PPR rankings. That's a pretty cheap entry for a receiver who has led the Bills in receiving yards two years in a row. There probably isn't a monster breakout coming with Moore, Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid around. Fine. Shakir doesn't need one to pay this off. If you're looking for a late receiver who can actually make your lineup instead of just sitting there as an upside stash, he still makes plenty of sense.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller