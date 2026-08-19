D-Backs GM Non-Committal on Ketel Marte's Return This Year
Ketel Marte (knee, personal) will return this year, although he did say he was hopeful he would be back, according to Diamondbacks reporter Jody Jackson. Hazen said he plans to talk to Marte face to face on Thursday. Arizona placed the All-Star second baseman on the restricted list before their series opener on Monday at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox when he did not show up to the stadium due to an undisclosed personal matter. It was later discovered that Marte flew back to Arizona to have an MRI exam on his left knee without telling the team. We should have a better idea of whether the 32-year-old will return this season after his MRI results and after the team's brass sits down and talks with him. Losing Marte for the rest of 2026 would be a major blow to Arizona's playoff chances. The switch-hitting Dominican infielder is currently slashing .249/.314/.446 with a .760 OPS, 21 home runs, 67 RBI, 65 runs scored, and four steals in his 469 at-bats. Fantasy managers need to sit tight and hold him for now.
Source: Jody Jackson
Source: Jody Jackson