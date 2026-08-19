Jaydon Blue Dealing with Sore Shoulder
Jaydon Blue (shoulder) sat out the team's joint practice with the New Orleans Saints due to shoulder soreness, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. Machota reports that Blue suffered the shoulder injury during the Cowboys' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. A fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Blue appeared in just five games as a rookie and finished the year with 134 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 39 touches. Entering 2026, veteran running back Javonte Williams remains firmly atop the Cowboys' depth chart at the position. However, Blue appears to have a chance to earn the team's RB2 role, with Phil Mafah and Malik Davis profiling as his primary competition. While Blue has reportedly had a solid training camp so far, this shoulder injury could threaten to derail his progress. Fantasy managers should monitor for further updates on Blue in the coming days.
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota