Tucker Kraft Standing Out at Training Camp
Tucker Kraft (knee) had a big practice in training camp on Sunday in his return to 11-on-11 work for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last year, and he was impressive again in Tuesday's session, according to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. Huber writes that Kraft showed that "he's going to be a force to be reckoned with this season." "He's worked his tail off. You know, congratulations to him," general manager Brian Gutekunst said. Kraft caught four passes on Sunday and another five on Tuesday as he works his way back into the fold in Green Bay's offense as a high-end target for quarterback Jordan Love. The 25-year-old said on Sunday that the Packers could put him on a snap count early in the season as he works back from his ACL tear. The former third-rounder from South Dakota State was one of the best TEs in the league in 2025 before he got hurt, catching 32 of 44 targets for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. Regardless of potential snap-count concerns early on, Kraft is going to be drafted as a top-five player at his position.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Bill Huber
Source: Sports Illustrated - Bill Huber