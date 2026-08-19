Tyler Warren Leaves Practice With Groin Injury
Tyler Warren appeared to suffer a groin injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, according to Joel A. Erickson. Warren went down during the session and walked off with a trainer, with James Boyd noting that he had a noticeable limp. The second-year tight end has been one of Indianapolis' busiest targets throughout camp after a big rookie season. Warren caught 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games in 2025, earned a Pro Bowl selection and added another score on the ground. He was also heavily involved in last week's joint practice with New England, catching three passes on the Colts' final two-minute drive alone. Warren has quickly become a major part of Shane Steichen's offense. The timing isn't great. Indianapolis has another joint practice against Atlanta on Thursday before the two teams meet in Saturday's preseason game.
Source: Joel A. Erickson
Source: Joel A. Erickson