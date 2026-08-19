Jakobi Meyers' Redraft Ceiling Is Getting Harder to Trust
Jakobi Meyers was terrific after arriving last season, catching 42 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns on 61 targets in nine games. He hasn't suddenly lost his job. Meyers is still listed as a starter, and he caught two red-zone touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence during the Aug. 13 joint practice with New Orleans. The problem is everything happening around him. Parker Washington has been one of Jacksonville's best players in camp, Brian Thomas Jr. is healthy again, and Travis Hunter is back taking offensive reps. That's a lot of competition for a player whose fantasy value has usually come from steady target volume. RotoBaller has Meyers at WR45 in its Aug. 18 PPR rankings, which feels a lot more reasonable than expecting last year's post-trade pace to carry over untouched. Meyers should still have useful PPR weeks and Lawrence clearly has a role for him. The ceiling just looks a little shakier now with this many receivers pushing for the football.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller