Terrance Ferguson Set for TE1 Role in Los Angeles?
Terrance Ferguson leading the team's tight ends in catches and yards, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Atkins also writes that he believes Ferguson "will emerge from (the Rams' tight ends) as the player worthy of an every-week, game-planned role." A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ferguson recorded 11 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 25 targets across 14 games (three starts) as a rookie. The Rams' tight end room is extremely crowded, featuring Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen (quadriceps), and 2026 second-rounder Max Klare. However, the Rams use multiple tight end formations at one of the highest rates in the league. Ferguson also appears to be separating himself from the pack with his strong performance this summer. His value is rising in both redraft and dynasty formats entering 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins