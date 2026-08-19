George Pickens the Cowboys' "Best Offensive Player" in Joint Practices
George Pickens "continues to have a strong camp" and was the team's "best offensive player" in a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens had a breakout first season in Dallas in 2025, recording 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on 137 targets across 17 games. The Cowboys may get more out of star wideout CeeDee Lamb this season, who missed time in 2025 with an ankle injury. However, it appears as though Pickens is still standing out amongst Dallas' myriad offensive weapons and could be in line for another big year. RotoBaller currently ranks Pickens as the WR8 for redraft leagues heading into 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota