Ryan Flournoy Standing Out in Cowboys Camp
Ryan Flournoy "continues to build" on his 2025 breakout, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Machota also reports that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott "has a lot of trust" in Flournoy. Flournoy established himself as the WR3 in Dallas behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens last season, recording 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns on 56 targets across 16 games. As long as Lamb and Pickens stay healthy in 2026, it could be difficult for Flournoy to provide consistent production for fantasy managers. Still, the 26-year-old is an improving young player who appears to be carving out a role for himself in the Cowboys' offense. In deeper league formats and dynasty leagues, Flournoy could be worth rostering entering 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota