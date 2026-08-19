Bhayshul Tuten "Looked Like an Absolute Star" in Joint Practice
Bhayshul Tuten "looked like an absolute star" in the team's joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. A fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tuten recorded 386 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns on 93 touches across 15 games as a rookie. With former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. now a member of the New Orleans Saints, Tuten could have a chance to break out as the clear RB1 in Jacksonville in 2026. The Jaguars signed veteran back Chris Rodriguez Jr. in free agency, and the team is currently listing Tuten and Rodriguez Jr. as co-starters. However, it appears as though Tuten could be separating himself with his play in training camp. The 22-year-old profiles as a high-upside running back who could wind up as a steal for fantasy managers at his current redraft ADP of RB25.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley