Blue Jays Targeting Saturday Return for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (concussion) is going through a full workout today that consists of running, fielding groundballs, and taking on-field batting practice, and the team is still targeting Saturday for his activation from the seven-day concussion injured list, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet. Guerrero could play in a minor-league rehab game on Thursday or Friday with Single-A Dunedin if he clears his concussion testing. Fantasy managers can only hope that the 27-year-old six-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner can reset offensively after his short stint on the concussion IL to finish strong in 2026. Through his first 430 at-bats this year, Vladdy has been one of the biggest busts in fantasy, slashing .263/.337/.356 with a career-worst .693 OPS, only seven home runs, 46 RBI, 61 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 115 games and 486 plate appearances. Despite how bad he has been, especially in the power department, Guerrero should remain rostered in all fantasy leagues. He is rostered in 96% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Sportsnet.ca - Arden Zwelling
Source: Sportsnet.ca - Arden Zwelling