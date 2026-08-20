Tyler Mahle Emerging as a Waiver Wire Target Amidst Current Surge
Tyler Mahle has gotten hot on the mound. Across 18 2/3 innings (three starts) for the Braves, Mahle has allowed just three earned runs while recording 19 strikeouts. The 31-year-old's overall line for the season isn't great, as he's recorded a 4-10 record with a 4.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts across 113 1/3 innings (21 starts). However, Mahle is now in a much better position to rack up wins following the move to Atlanta, and pitching for a contender may have been the jolt he needed to revitalize his 2026 campaign. Mahle had an extended stretch of high-end production as recently as 2025, when he pitched to a 2.18 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 86 2/3 innings (16 starts) with the Texas Rangers. As a matchup-dependent streamer, fantasy managers should consider Mahle on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller