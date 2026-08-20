Santi Aldama Sits Out Spain Qualifiers
Santi Aldama will sit out Spain's upcoming FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifying window as he continues working back from right knee surgery. The Spanish Basketball Federation announced that Aldama will miss training camp and the games against Portugal and Greece, with both sides deciding not to rush his recovery before his first season in Dallas. The 25-year-old averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists and shot 35.0 percent from three across 43 games last season. The fantasy appeal is real if the minutes are there, but Dallas' frontcourt is crowded, with Cooper Flagg and P.J. Washington absorbing forward minutes while Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II handle the middle, leaving Aldama's role as the key swing factor.
Source: Basketnews
Source: Basketnews