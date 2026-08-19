Julian Reese Headed to Denver, to be Waived
Julian Reese from the Washington Wizards as part of the expanded multi-team trade involving Peyton Watson, Max Strus, Tre Mann, and Cam Whitmore, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Denver is expected to waive Reese from his two-way deal, leaving the 23-year-old without a clear NBA home for now. Reese flashed in a late-season Washington cameo, averaging 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across 13 games, but the waiver keeps him off fantasy radars. He is more of a developmental big to monitor if another team gives him a two-way or back-end roster look.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania