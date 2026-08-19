Peyton Watson Lands in Cleveland
Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets in a multi-team sign-and-trade, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Watson is set to land in Cleveland on a four-year, $88 million deal, while Max Strus heads to the Clippers and Cam Whitmore comes to the Cavaliers from Washington. The 23-year-old broke out last season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 29.6 minutes while shooting 41.1 percent from deep. His fantasy stock rises with a cleaner role, but Whitmore and Jaylon Tyson keep the wing competition relevant. Watson's defensive stats and improved shooting give him standalone appeal if the minutes hold.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania