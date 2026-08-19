Cam Whitmore Headed to Cleveland
Cam Whitmore from the Washington Wizards as part of the expanded multi-team trade that also sends Peyton Watson to Cleveland, Max Strus to the LA Clippers, Tre Mann to Washington, and Julian Reese to Denver, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move gives Cleveland a younger, smaller-salary wing after Whitmore's 2025-26 season ended in January because of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The 22-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists across 21 games while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. The fantasy fit is cloudy. Watson has the cleaner path to impact minutes, while Jaylon Tyson adds more wing competition, leaving Whitmore off fantasy radars until his health and role are clearer.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania