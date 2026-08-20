Elfrid Payton Draws Kings Interest
Elfrid Payton is one of the experienced ball handlers the Sacramento Kings are considering as they open a series of veteran workouts, according to Jake Fischer. Sacramento is hosting Cameron Payne first and has also shown interest in Victor Oladipo while searching for a veteran presence behind No. 7 pick Darius Acuff Jr. Payton, the 10th pick in the 2014 draft, last played in the NBA in 2024-25, averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists across 24 games with New Orleans and Charlotte. He spent last season with the G-League's Austin Spurs. Even if signed, Payton would be a deep-reserve mentor behind Acuff, Zach LaVine, and Malik Monk, leaving him off fantasy radars.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer