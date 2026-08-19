Schultz: Tyler Warren Should be Back Next Week
Tyler Warren (groin) sustained an abductor strain during Wednesday's practice but is not expected to miss much time, per Jordan Schultz. Schultz said the second-year tight end should be fine and back next week. Warren enters the 2026 season with vacated targets after wideout Michael Pittman Jr.'s departure and the ankle injury that is currently keeping Alec Pierce out of practice. As a rookie, Warren caught 76 of 112 targets for 817 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 8.9 half-PPR fantasy points per game and finishing as the TE5 in 2025. With quarterback Daniel Jones back and healthy after missing the final four games of the season, Warren is hopeful for a breakout year in 2026 and appears to have avoided a major injury that could have affected his early-season value.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz