Rachaad White Dealing with Hamstring Injury
Rachaad White (hamstring) suffered a hamstring injury during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, according to Mike Garafolo. Luckily, it's not considered to be a serious injury, so fantasy managers should expect him to be back in the mix soon. White has been competing with Jacory Croskey-Merritt for the lead back role in Washington during training camp. The odds are that Croskey-Merritt gets the bulk of the ground work with White serving as the receiving back. There might be limited reps for White on the ground, but he could be an appealing PPR option if he becomes the pass-catching back. Fantasy managers should check back for another update, but White should be back in practice soon.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo