Mitchell Trubisky Absent from Wednesday's Practice
Mitchell Trubisky (biceps) did not participate during Wednesday's morning drills, according to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. Trubisky exited early during Monday's practice session due to a biceps issue and appears to still be dealing with the injury. This sounds like a day-to-day issue, and the Titans are just being cautious with the veteran quarterback. He's expected to return to practice at some point during the week. If he misses more time, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker should see increased snaps as the backup for Cam Ward.
Source: Terry McCormick
Source: Terry McCormick