Audric Estime to Miss Some Time With an Ankle Injury
Audric Estime (ankle) will miss some time, but Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports that it does not sound like his injury is serious. Kendre Miller and Devin Neal returned from injuries on Tuesday, but Estime and veteran Alvin Kamara (knee) will miss some time and could be questionable to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener in early September. The 22-year-old Estime was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2024 out of Notre Dame and had 76 carries for 310 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games that year. In only seven games with the Saints last season, Estime had 46 rushing attempts for 198 yards and a touchdown. He has caught 17 of 18 targets for 130 yards as a pass-catcher in his two NFL seasons and figures to operate in a depth role in the Big Easy again in 2026 if he even makes the 53-man roster out of training camp and the preseason. Estime is off the fantasy radar in single-year leagues.
Source: WWL Louisiana - Ross Jackson
Source: WWL Louisiana - Ross Jackson