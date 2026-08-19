Shane Steichen Gives Positive Update on Alec Pierce
Alec Pierce (ankle) after Wednesday's training camp practice, saying, "Alec is in a great spot right now. I watched him work out (Tuesday) in the indoor (facility) and he's moving around really good. Hopefully we will have him back soon," per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. The 26-year-old remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list in camp after having surgery on his left ankle in April, but the Colts remain optimistic that he will be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season in early September. He was seen doing individual work off to the side on Wednesday, perhaps indicating that he could be getting close to coming off the PUP list. When fully healthy, Pierce is expected to have an elevated role in Indy's passing attack in 2026 now that Michael Pittman Jr. is in Pittsburgh. The former second-rounder from Cincinnati led the NFL in each of the last two years in yards per catch (21.8), scored 13 total touchdowns in those two seasons, and had his first 1,000-yard campaign in 2025. Still, with plenty of time missed this summer and in the offseason, Pierce has become a shaky boom/bust WR4/flex target in fantasy football drafts.
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen
Source: 107.5 The Fan - Kevin Bowen