Sam LaPorta Misses Practice With Undisclosed Injury
Sam LaPorta (undisclosed) was not present at Wednesday's training camp practice due to an undisclosed injury, according to Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit. Reisman writes that there is no word yet on the nature of LaPorta's injury after he worked all offseason to rehab from back surgery that limited him to nine games in 2025. Fantasy managers should be worried if LaPorta's absence on Wednesday is related to his back. But for now, we will consider him day-to-day. After recovering from back surgery, the former second-rounder in 2023 from Iowa has been excellent in training camp practices to this point and could easily bounce back to being a high-end pass-catching TE for fantasy managers in 2026. RotoBaller currently has LaPorta ranked as the No. 6 fantasy option at the position, behind Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, and Tucker Kraft. He is a fine target at TE if you do not want to spend top dollar at the position. Don't forget that LaPorta burst onto the NFL scene in his first two years in the league with 146 receptions (203 targets) for 1,615 yards and 17 total touchdowns.
Source: Pride of Detroit - Jeremy Reisman
Source: Pride of Detroit - Jeremy Reisman