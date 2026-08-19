Bo Nix to Play About 14 Snaps in Second Preseason Game
Bo Nix will have a similar workload to the starters in last week's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons when he makes the start this week in the second preseason contest against the Green Bay Packers at home, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. It will be Nix's first game since suffering a broken right ankle in the Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs in January. The 26-year-old former first-rounder out of Oregon had a cleanup procedure on his ankle in April, but he's been a full participant since the start of training camp and isn't expected to have any limitations when the 2026 regular season kicks off in Week 1 in a showdown on Monday night versus the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. Nix has been a top-10 fantasy signal-caller in each of his two seasons in the NFL, and while many folks might be hesitant to select him after ankle surgery, he could also have his highest ceiling yet in his third year after the addition of speedy receiver Jaylen Waddle. RotoBaller has Nix ranked as the No. 16 fantasy QB.
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens